World

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned on May 6

King Charles III and Queen Camilla to be crowned on May 6
  Sean Coughlan
  BBC royal correspondent

image source, Hugo Burnand

image caption,

The coronation of King Charles III of England will combine ancient and modern forms.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

The King will be joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, who will also be crowned in this historic ceremony.

King Charles became monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The coronation marked a symbolic celebration of his new reign.

The king will be crowned monarch in a grand ceremony and wear the crown.

