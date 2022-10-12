Sean Coughlan

image caption, The coronation of King Charles III of England will combine ancient and modern forms.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

The King will be joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, who will also be crowned in this historic ceremony.

King Charles became monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The coronation marked a symbolic celebration of his new reign.

The king will be crowned monarch in a grand ceremony and wear the crown.

Next year’s coronation will be the first in nearly 70 years. The last time was the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953. It was also the first coronation to take place on a Saturday since Edward VII came to the throne in 1902.

It is unclear if an extra bank holiday will be added or moved to the coronation weekend, which was already scheduled earlier in the week on Monday, May 1.

Queen Camilla will also be crowned as part of a ceremony similar to the king’s coronation but simpler in form.

image caption, Camilla will also be crowned.

At the coronation, King Charles will turn 74 years old, the oldest to be crowned by a new monarch. It was also the fourth birthday of his grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Coronation ceremonies have been held at Westminster Abbey in London for more than 900 years, a medieval church that sets off coronation ceremonies and brings together religious and constitutional symbolism.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the anointing, blessing and consecration of King Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation lasted nearly three hours, but royal sources say next year’s coronation will be shorter, more varied and with a much smaller number of guests.

image caption, Queen Elizabeth II, who became queen following the death of her father, George VI, was just 27 years old when she was crowned.

Prince Charles, who was four years old at the time, watched his mother’s coronation with guests.

image caption, King Charles attended his mother's coronation at the age of four.

Attention will be paid to how Charles will adjust the ceremony for his coronation, such as how the vows are worded and whether there will be elements of multiple beliefs.

Many of the rituals are centuries old and it is understood that “core elements” will remain, while acknowledging the “spirit of our time”.

The monarch usually sits in the 14th century King Edward’s chair and wears the 17th century solid gold St Edward’s Crown.

image caption, This medieval coronation chair will again be used for the coronation of Charles III.

Later in the day, the newly crowned monarch is usually seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Royal historian Robert Lacey said: “The coronation, like all ceremonies, was bespoke to the times.”

He expects next year’s coronations to be shorter and smaller than in 1953, with wider religious representation.

The ceremony also takes into account the cost of living pressures many face, he said.

“King Charles’ balancing strategy is very tough. What should be kept, what should be abolished, and what should be changed in a modern way,” Lacey said.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation took a major leap in TV ratings, with more than 20 million Britons watching the coronation on TV for the first time.