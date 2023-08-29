Home » The power of the fatwa ends with a volcano – Yemenat news site
The power of the fatwa ends with a volcano – Yemenat news site

Anas Al-Qubati

Have you heard of an authority that uses electronic flies to threaten those who oppose it?
Have you heard of an authority that sends gangs to attack its citizens, then announces its responsibility for the operation?
– Have you heard that the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs declares cases related to the core competence of the Ministry of Interior, and the strangest thing is that he is now threatening a citizen who has been attacked?
All this and more is practiced by the Sana’a authority, which presents itself to the people as a fatwa authority.

The authority of the bully is the authority of teenagers, and this type of authority cannot transform into a state, but rather turns over time into a gang.

The state has its constitution and laws, while the gang has its constitution and laws, the muscles and the gun carried on the shoulder.

In the first, the relationship with the citizen is governed by a social contract that defines his duties and rights, and in the second, the relationship becomes based on blind obedience to the citizen in return for the approval of the authority.

The authority of the bully is the authority of taxation and oppression. Its strength is in the fists of the hands, it suppresses breath and prevents the groans that turn into a boiling volcano inside. When the fists get old, the boiling begins to seep from between the trembling fingers, and the volcano explodes, and there is a disaster that does not remain or leave.

