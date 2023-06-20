Anti-inflation action for two out of three companies

The result bonus was on average slightly up, reaching 1550 euros, a disbursement that involves almost two-thirds of the sample analysed, rising to 76% for the largest companies. Among the parameters used, those concerning profitability and productivity (for example turnover or added value per employee) continue to excel, while in fourth place is the reduction of absenteeism.

«The high participation of Lombard companies in the survey – declares the President of Confindustria Lombardia Francesco Buzzella – confirms the attention of Lombard entrepreneurs towards those who work in the company every day. No business is possible without collaborators and Lombard entrepreneurs translate this concept into concrete actions: despite the uncertainties for the coming months and a not very reassuring global context, in fact, in 2022 companies supported their employees trying to counteract, with the and the margins available, the effects of inflation and high energy prices. This is because, despite what a certain narrative would have you believe, entrepreneurs are the first to have the well-being and motivations of their collaborators at heart».

In 2022, 48% of companies used smart working involving 32% of eligible workers. ¾ of the Lombard companies had an advantage in the introduction of smart working while only 1/3 reported some kind of criticality. Among the disadvantages are obstacles to communication, less sense of belonging and negative effects on innovation. However, there is no negative impact on productivity.

The data on entry salaries for recent graduates is interesting, ranging from a minimum of 23,221 euros for three-year courses to a maximum of 27,068 for Stem master’s degrees.

On average, the “big” companies pay 3,000 euros more than SMEs, industry, a thousand euros plus services. And after 12 months, on average, the increases for a new hire are in the order of 4.4%, i.e. half the rate of inflation.

