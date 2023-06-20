Nine traffic accidents were registered in Valledupar during the festive bridge

Nine traffic accidents during the weekend with a festive bridge, was the report delivered by the competent authorities in the city of Valledupar.

The facts have set off the alarms taking into account that the registered accidents show the lack of responsibility of the drivers and the non-compliance with the traffic signs.

The report indicates that between Saturday June 17 and the holiday Monday June 19, 9 accidents occurred in the Vallenato capital in which the same number of cars and 7 motorcycles were involved with a total of 6 people injured; In addition, a post was collapsed in the La Popa neighborhood.

The authorities are calling for an alert regarding the increase in accidents in Valledupar, taking into account that the mid-year holiday season is just beginning.

The Valledupar Transit Secretariat, headed by Diana Daza, reiterated the importance of exercising road safety, which depends on the good judgment of drivers.

“It is essential to respect traffic signs, avoid alcohol consumption and speeding, we are sure that these recommendations save lives and prevent tragedies behind the wheel,” said the local government official.

