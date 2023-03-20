Home News Jean-François Fogel, President of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation, dies
News

Jean-François Fogel, President of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation, dies

by admin
Jean-François Fogel, President of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation, dies

the french journalist Jean-François Fogelwho was president of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation and teacher of this journalism institution, He died this Sunday at the age of 76 after suffering a stroke, the Colombian foundation reported in a statement.

Fogel, who was born in Gargenville (France) on March 3, 1947, died this Sunday in Paris from a “cerebrovascular accident a few hours before the first meeting of the year of the board of directors, for which he had confirmed his participation online from Paris”, informed the director of the Gabo Foundation, Jaime Abello.

“Teacher, advisor, manager, friend, accomplice, Jean-François Fogel accompanied us for more than two decades with the utmost enthusiasm, commitment and generosity in workshops, seminars, juries, the Gabo Festival, consulting colleagues and projects, permanent telephone consultations”Abello claimed.

The French journalist and essayist “had a deep knowledge of and interest in Latin America and Spanish-American culture,” according to the director of the Foundation, and had books on Cuba and Colombia.

entered the then Foundation for the New Ibero-American Journalism in 2002 at the invitation of Gabriel García Márquez, and since then he has given workshops and has been linked to the sustainability of the legacy of the Nobel Prize in Literature through his foundation.

“He is irreplaceable and we will miss him a lot, but we will always remember him and we will pay him the homage he deserves at the 11th Gabo Festival in Bogotá (which will be held from June 30 to July 2),” Abello said in a statement about this journalist who has worked for the AFP agency and the newspapers Libération, Le Monde, Le Point and advised others such as The New York Times or the France Télévisions group.

See also  Treviso, the policemen beat up: a twenty-four year old was arrested, the two friends reported

“His work as an outstanding member of the Governing Council and his role as a mentor for the Gabo Foundation team are proof of his dedication to promoting quality journalism in Latin America,” the Foundation considered.

You may also like

The new Easter concert “Il Redentore” portrays the...

Construction accelerated at Atatürk Airport as the election...

The deer of the sacred forest of Japan

Regional course for transition managers — Enterprises

D1 Lonato J21/ Summary, results, ranking and scorers

Project of the Development Plan is not “centralist”

The Party-Building Cohesion Power Business Circle Vitality Suzhou...

Small Municipalities, applications are open to access the...

The Solagnon Center celebrated with pomp its new...

World Water Day. Wednesday 22 March 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy