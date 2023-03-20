At the Solagnon centre, learners at the end of their training received their certificates during a ceremony which took place on the premises of the centre. Parents, friends and local vocational training authorities were present for this great meeting of liberation and conviviality which closed the celebration of the week of technical education and vocational training in the centre.

This Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Solagnon center organized a graduation and certificate ceremony to crown the 2th edition of the week of technical education and vocational training. A total of 19 recipients trained, among other things, in carpentry, masonry, agri-food and electricity were celebrated in the presence of local vocational training officials, local authorities and craftsmen bosses. It is the crowd of the big days who met to share these intense moments of happiness with the “new bosses” who have just finished their training course.

For the Director of the center, the Reverend Father Koffi Léon, the objectives attached to this week of promotion of technical education and vocational training have been achieved with this graduation ceremony which constitutes the apotheosis, which will henceforth be the usual in the center. He took the opportunity to provide useful advice to the recipients by inviting them to professional honesty in the exercise of their profession. “If you become responsible in your job, you must be able to respect others, bosses, customers for the success of your career,” he added.

The precious sesame in hand, the lucky ones of the day wanted to thank trainers, parents and comrades for their contribution to make this day possible. Généviève ADJA, their spokesperson, after the words of thanks recalled that this is the end of three years of progress since the creation of the center, before adding: “We now have proven skills in creation and exploitation of VSEs and SMEs to set up on our own account and take on the responsibilities of business leaders and guarantee good professional integration”.

During the examination of the CAP, Certificate of Professional Aptitude, some of the winners of the day distinguished themselves with very good averages, which earned them bonuses for excellence awarded during the ceremony. The initiative aims to encourage learners to give their best.

The event continued with a visit to the works produced by the learners in their respective fields and a popular rejoicing.

As a reminder, many activities have furnished this week with technical education and vocational training with awareness-raising in several establishments in the locality on the importance of technical sectors in professional integration, a guarantee of the fight against unemployment. especially towards girls.

As a prelude to the event, a mass of thanksgiving was celebrated to entrust the promotion to providence.

Seyram cossive