Antibiotic shortages: The West’s last penicillin factory

The problems at the penicillin plant in Kundl, Austria, are great: it’s not just the cost of the raw materials that has skyrocketed. The energy costs for production have also increased rapidly. For the plant, which consumes as much energy as the city of Innsbruck, this becomes a locational disadvantage. And that has consequences for all of Europe. Because the factory in Kundl is the last full-scale penicillin factory in the western world.

