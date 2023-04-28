Antonella Perri strengthens the LCA Tax

LCA Studio Legale consolidates the team of professionals of the Tax department with the entry of the lawyer. Antonella Perri as a counsel, strengthening its consultancy services with specialist skills that will complement those already present in the Firm.

Perri boasts significant experience in tax law, both domestically and internationally in the field of tax issues related to extraordinary transactions and in particular in tax due diligence activities (sell-side and buy-side) and tax structuring for institutional investors and multinational companies, with particular focus on the real estate, energy and telecommunications sectors.

Prior to LCA, he worked for about 20 years at Studio Associato legal and tax consultancy, associated with KPMG International.