by admin
Anyone who criticizes chip subsidies fails to recognize the explosive nature of the situation in Taiwan

In this case, subsidies – which, from a normal point of view, have to be viewed critically in terms of regulatory policy – ​​are ultimately insurance against the very likely event that Taiwan ceases to be a chip supplier in the foreseeable future. An insurance that could secure the production and survival of countless German companies. Because without the right chips, no car will roll off the assembly line, no wind turbine will be set up and no new industrial plant can start production. Last year’s energy crisis, on the other hand, would probably be a children’s birthday party. The level of subsidies is almost irrelevant.

A US intelligence official recently told a congressional hearing that if TSMC were to fail as a supplier after a raid on Taiwan, it would probably cost the global economy a trillion dollars.

