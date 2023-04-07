Basketball player LeBron James is the highest paid athlete in the world after Lionel Messi. picture alliance/ASSOCIATED PRESS|Rick Bowmer

Jimmy Buffett, LeBron James, Tom Ford and Tiger Woods make this year’s Forbes annual list of billionaires. The “Margaritaville” singer is at the bottom of the list of the world‘s richest people with a fortune of $1 billion. Ford made it after selling its fashion brand to Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion in November.

LeBron James, Tom Ford and Jimmy Buffett are officially billionaires, making them one of the 150 newcomers to the annual Forbes list of the richest people in the worldwhich was released on Tuesday.

Only Lionel Messi earns more than LeBron James

James, a 19-time All-Star and basketball legend, is expected to earn more than $124 million in 2023 from his salary, endorsement deals with Nike and Pepsi, and various other businesses. He is the first active NBA playerwho made the list with a net worth of $1 billion.

James is also the league’s highest-paid active player, having received $385 million from the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. After football star Lionel Messi, James is the highest paid athlete in the world.

How does Jimmy Buffett make his money?

Known for his extensive collection of hit music and his dining out, Buffett has been involved over the years his “Margaritaville” empire amassed a fortune. The business has turned into a licensing company and generated more than two billion dollars in sales last year. Inspired by his platinum song decades ago, Buffett started his branded business with a t-shirt store in Key West and later expanded into restaurants, hotels, casinos, books, and a host of other under-brand ventures.

More new additions to the Forbes list

Tom Ford is among the richest people in the world after winning a $2.8 billion deal to sell his fashion brand signed to Estée Lauder. The 61-year-old icon is worth around $1.2 billion, according to the publication.

Other notable newly awarded billionaires include Tiger Woods. The professional golfer has a net worth of $1.1 billion from his sports revenue and various brand deals.

