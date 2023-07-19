China Literature Group Unveils New Creation Support Measures and AIGC-powered Models at Chengdu Conference

China Literature Group, one of the biggest names in the online literature industry, recently held its first “China Literature” Creation Conference in Chengdu. During the conference, China Literature announced new and upgraded creation support measures, as well as the introduction of their first large-scale model in the online literature industry, “Yuewen Miaobi,” along with an application product called “Writer Assistant Miaobi Version.”

The conference marked the first major move by China Literature following its organization and business upgrade. The event showcased China Literature’s commitment to exploring and demonstrating the use of generative artificial intelligence (AIGC) to empower originality. This move is also seen as a crucial step in improving the efficiency and quality of the intellectual property (IP) ecosystem.

During his speech, Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of China Literature, emphasized the company’s core values of serving writers, cultivating good content, and building a strong ecosystem. China Literature has already made significant strides in these areas, with the production of seven new books in the first half of the year alone, receiving millions of reviews. Additionally, the number of newly added works with over 10,000 subscriptions has increased by 120% year-on-year. The growth of young writers, particularly those from the post-95s and post-00s generation, has also been remarkable.

Hou Xiaonan highlighted the emergence of the AIGC application era in the creative industry, with the cultural and creative field being a key area for this technology. The recent internal letter from China Literature signaled their foresight and commitment to upgrading their business in line with this trend. Their vision involves empowering their multi-modal and multi-category content platform through AIGC, aiming to build a new IP ecosystem that enhances content incubation and ecological efficiency.

The conference also saw the introduction of China Literature’s groundbreaking large-scale model, “Reading Miaobi,” specifically designed for the online literature industry. This model excels in the language understanding of online literature and has been developed based on China Literature’s extensive 20-year experience in creating web articles. It enables the model to produce content with the characteristics of web articles, including familiarity with various web works, creation skills, and the ability to understand the “internet text stalk” formed during the interaction between writers and readers.

The live demonstration of “Reading Miaobi” showcased its superior performance in answering questions related to well-known online works, demonstrating its accuracy, comprehensiveness, and ability to provide refined and summarized answers. Hou Xiaonan emphasized that AIGC is a driving force for the IP industry in the next five years, stating that it will not replace writers but rather act as a creative tool, with the writers remaining the protagonists.

China Literature’s “China Literature” Creation Conference signifies their commitment to innovation and their dedication to providing better support for writers in the online literature industry. With the introduction of AIGC and the groundbreaking “Yuewen Miaobi” model, the company aims to further enhance the quality of content and improve the overall IP ecosystem in the online literature industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

