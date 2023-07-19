Discover the Original TV Soundtrack OST of the Popular Web Drama ‘Feng Yue Bian’

Introducing the Original TV Soundtrack of the Highly-Anticipated Web Drama “Feng Yue Bian”

Recently, the long-awaited web drama “Feng Yue Bian” has officially started its broadcast. The drama has gained significant popularity and anticipation during its promotional period. After its release, the performance of the show has delighted and satisfied the audience, meeting their expectations. Today, we will share with you the details of the original TV soundtrack (OST) of “Feng Yue Bian” and provide you with relevant information, hoping to satisfy your curiosity.

The theme song of the web drama “Feng Yue Bian” is titled “Life of Age” and is sung by Chen Xu. The lyricist for this song is Uncle Ning of Lu Ke, and the composer is Mo Qing.

Another notable song from the drama is the interlude from “The Wind and the Moon” titled “Love Bone.” This song is performed by Cui Yan Mole, with lyrics by Mao Heran and Yu Qingmu, and composed by Chen Zhe.

The song “Scorching Wind” is sung by Little Girl, with Peanut as the lyricist and Wen Shuochen as the composer.

Chen Xu returns to lend her powerful vocals to the song “Eternal Moon at the End of the Night,” with lyrics by Shen Qiuli and composed by Mo Qing.

“Ask the Bridge” is performed by Bucai, with Xiao Ran as the lyricist and songwriter. The producer for this track is Kent Wang Jian.

Bian Li takes the stage with the song “Redemption,” with lyrics by First Quarter Moon and composed by Jian Youxiang.

Qin Yu contributes to the OST with the song “Mountain Wind,” with lyrics and composition by Jian Youxiang.

“Fireworks Meet the Sky” is another captivating track sung by Little Girl, with Xiao Ran as the composer and Tang Jiang as the lyricist.

Lastly, Mu Luo performs the emotional song “Empty Verse,” with lyrics by Hanging Clouds Flowing Fire and composed by Lance.

The web drama “Feng Yue Bian” is set in an ancient court and is scheduled to be released on July 12th on Mango TV and Sohu Video. The drama incorporates elements of love, romance, martial arts, and suspense. It starts with a thrilling and suspenseful scene, followed by a heartwarming portrayal of the relationship between a husband and wife. Betrayals and dedications also play a significant role in the plot, highlighting the importance of family support during challenging times. The drama immerses the audience in the world of martial arts through the eyes of the protagonist.

Director Zeng beautifully captures the martial arts scenes in the series, portraying them with stunning visuals and an atmosphere of horror and suspense. Among the various relationships in the drama, there are three couples. In addition to the Lianyuan couple, who appear as friends, there are also the official couple Fengyue and Jinzhu. Zhao Yiqin portrays the male lead, Ling Changfeng, the commander of Hualing City, while Lu Xiaoyu plays the female lead, Tang Qianyue, who has fallen victim to a demonic curse.

Ling Changfeng and Tang Qianyue are a loving couple who have been married for three years. However, their lives take a sudden turn when Tang Qianyue is poisoned by a demon during a “soul transformation” riot. Ling Changfeng faces the challenge of quelling the riots and ensuring the safety of the people in Hualing City, all while dealing with the demonized Tang Qianyue and the possibility of losing their child. Deng Kai portrays the second male lead, Hou Yeling Changjin, and Wu Rilig plays the second female lead, who possess their own orbs of unicorn blood.

While Hou Yeling Changjin and his wife initially had a one-sided relationship, they gradually fell in love with each other. Ling Changfeng and Ling Changjin, being brothers, not only display their wits and courage but also have different political views, making them the typical “enemies-turned-allies” type of CP (couple pairing).

Both Tang Qianyue and Baozhu endure hardships in their lives. Tang Qianyue is poisoned, while Baozhu is coveted for her possession of Qilin blood. The sister-in-law CP (couple pairing) showcases the complexities of sibling relationships. Out of the three couples in the drama, only the Lianyuan couple maintains their loving relationship throughout, while the other two couples go through trials before finding their sweet moments.

As the web drama “Feng Yue Bian” continues to captivate the audience with its intriguing plot and mesmerizing performances, the original TV soundtrack further enhances the viewing experience, providing emotional depth and resonance. With a talented lineup of singers, lyricists, and composers, the OST perfectly complements the drama’s themes and characters.

Stay tuned to “Feng Yue Bian” and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of martial arts, romance, and suspense.

