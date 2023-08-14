Exhibition The Creator and His Work by Enrique Lipszyc – MONDO MODA

The exposure The Creator and His Work with screens and drawings of Enrique Lipszyc has been extended to September 30th. The exhibition of unpublished works to the public celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Panamericana Escola de Arte e Design, marked as a reference in the appreciation and stimulation of the professionalization of Brazilian creativity.

A voracious draftsman, cautious painter and dedicated teacher, Enrique Lipszyc (1932-2020) never expressed a desire to exhibit his works. But that changed in 2019, when in a conversation with his son, Alex Lipszyc, current president of Panamericana and curator of the exhibition along with Massimo Picchi, he showed a desire to present them.

Helcio Ohuna – Adão e Eva Adão Listens to a Dissonant Voice – Oil and acrylic – 2019 @ disclosure

For the exhibition, the curators shed light on a predominant theme in Lipszyc’s work – the myth of Adam and Eve. From a perspective that goes beyond the walls erected by religion, the artist expressed the primordial nature of these two characters, their behaviors that differentiated him from other animals and which permanently defined human existence.

Service

Exhibition The Creator and His Work, by Enrique Lipszyc – Panamericana 60 Years

Date: until September 30

Visiting hours in July – Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturdays from 9am to 12pm (closed on Sundays and holidays)

Location: Panamericana School of Art and Design – Avenida Angélica, 1900 – São Paulo

Free entrance

