Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwho will still have interesting chats in store for us, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

  • Monday 21:00 – Resident Evil 4 con Sonakin
  • Martedì 21:00 – The Elder Scrolls Online con ThorX360
  • Wednesday 21:00 – Forza Horizon 5 – Rally Adventure con ThorX360
  • Thursday 9:00pm – MLB The Show 2023 with Sonakin and Erik
  • Venerdì 21:00 – The Last Worker with mallet
  • Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee with mallet

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

