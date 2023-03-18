Dhe CEO of what is currently the most valuable company in the world took a clear position against the racist riots in the American city of Charlottesville at the weekend. And against Donald Trump. “I disagree with the President and others who believe there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis and those who oppose them in standing up for people’s rights,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a touching E -Written mail to his employees who are responsible for the internet service Recode has been leaked. And he added: “To equate the two goes against our ideals as Americans.”

At the same time, Apple announced that it would donate two million dollars to civil rights groups fighting white racism. In addition, the technology group will once again provide twice the funds that its employees donate for similar purposes. In addition, Apple wants to offer an option via iTunes in the near future with which users can also support one of the initiatives now being considered by Apple, the “Southern Poverty Law Center”. Like the technical service „The Verge“ also reported that in a step that is apparently related to this, Apple will make its payment service Apple Pay unavailable for websites on which racist promotional items are sold.

Trump advisory bodies will be dissolved

“It has no place in our country”

Before Apple CEO Cook, several prominent American business leaders had clearly distanced themselves from Trump and thus reacted to his reaction to the riots. Brian Krzanich, who heads the chip manufacturer Intel, Ken Frazier, who heads the pharmaceutical company Merck, and Kevin Plank, who controls the sporting goods manufacturer Under Armour, resigned from one of Trump’s advisory boards. “I am resigning to draw attention to the serious danger that the political division poses to important issues,” Intel boss Krzanich wrote on his blog apparently anticipated its foreseeable end.

“What happened in Charlottesville has no place in our country,” Apple CEO Cook wrote in the circular to employees: “Hate is a cancer, and not controlling it destroys everything in its path.” His scars last for generations. History has taught us that over and over again, both in the United States and in other countries around the world.”

Hatred is rampant in the United States. Donald Trump urgently needs to unite the country. Instead, he just splits.

And he was once again very clear about the riots themselves and the response to them. “The events of the past few days have been very disturbing to me and I have heard from many people at Apple who are sad, shocked or confused.” This is not about left or right, conservative or liberal, but about “human decency and morals”.

Trump says both sides are to blame for violence in Virginia

Cook himself has been quite constructive towards the President during Trump’s tenure to date, although – like most representatives of the technology industry – he would have preferred the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Cook participated in several rounds of talks at the White House. There are also reports that he met in Washington restaurants in particular with Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka to promote his ideas.

And here you can read Tim Cook’s complete email to the Apple workforce:

Team,

Like so many of you, equality is at the core of my beliefs and values. The events of the past several days have been deeply troubling for me, and I’ve heard from many people at Apple who are saddened, outraged or confused.

What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world.

We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it. This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality. I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans.

Regardless of your political views, we must all stand together on this one point — that we are all equal. As a company, through our actions, our products and our voice, we will always work to ensure that everyone is treated equally and with respect.

I believe Apple has led by example, and we’re going to keep doing that. We have always welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world and showed them that Apple is inclusive of everyone. We empower people to share their views and express themselves through our products.

In the wake of the tragic and repulsive events in Charlottesville, we are stepping up to help organizations who work to rid our country of hate. Apple will be making contributions of $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. We will also match two-for-one our employees’ donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30.

In the coming days, iTunes will offer users an easy way to join us in directly supporting the work of the SPLC.

Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.” So, we will continue to speak up. These have been dark days, but I remain as optimistic as ever that the future is bright. Apple can and will play an important role in bringing about positive change.

Best,

Tim