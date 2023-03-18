Home Business Apple against Donald Trump and racism in Charlottesville
Business

Apple against Donald Trump and racism in Charlottesville

by admin
Apple against Donald Trump and racism in Charlottesville

Dhe CEO of what is currently the most valuable company in the world took a clear position against the racist riots in the American city of Charlottesville at the weekend. And against Donald Trump. “I disagree with the President and others who believe there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis and those who oppose them in standing up for people’s rights,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a touching E -Written mail to his employees who are responsible for the internet service Recode has been leaked. And he added: “To equate the two goes against our ideals as Americans.”

At the same time, Apple announced that it would donate two million dollars to civil rights groups fighting white racism. In addition, the technology group will once again provide twice the funds that its employees donate for similar purposes. In addition, Apple wants to offer an option via iTunes in the near future with which users can also support one of the initiatives now being considered by Apple, the “Southern Poverty Law Center”. Like the technical service „The Verge“ also reported that in a step that is apparently related to this, Apple will make its payment service Apple Pay unavailable for websites on which racist promotional items are sold.

videohttps://www.faz.net/ppmedia/aktuell/gesellschaft/527996418/1.5155113/media_in_article_medium/die-schuld-liegt-auf-beiden.jpghttps://www.faz.net/ppmedia/aktuell/gesellschaft/527996418/1.5155113/article_aufmacher_klein/die-schuld-liegt-auf-beiden.jpghttps://streaming.faz.net/video-b9e329df-ad71-4474-989a-aa7425d44da2/2017-08-17T06590-ATERGREMIEN_1920x1080_8000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=qnw3Jzot%2F%2FaiJcwBQnYTdKFSoyU4njoItrbQi8rwR%2Bw%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2648,000,00045https://streaming.faz.net/video-b9e329df-ad71-4474-989a-aa7425d44da2/2017-08-17T06590-ATERGREMIEN_1280x720_5000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=qnw3Jzot%2F%2FaiJcwBQnYTdKFSoyU4njoItrbQi8rwR%2Bw%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2645,000,00045https://streaming.faz.net/video-b9e329df-ad71-4474-989a-aa7425d44da2/2017-08-17T06590-ATERGREMIEN_640x360_1000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=qnw3Jzot%2F%2FaiJcwBQnYTdKFSoyU4njoItrbQi8rwR%2Bw%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2641,000,00045reuters“>

Washington
:

Trump advisory bodies will be dissolved

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video


Video: Reuters, Image: AFP

“It has no place in our country”

Before Apple CEO Cook, several prominent American business leaders had clearly distanced themselves from Trump and thus reacted to his reaction to the riots. Brian Krzanich, who heads the chip manufacturer Intel, Ken Frazier, who heads the pharmaceutical company Merck, and Kevin Plank, who controls the sporting goods manufacturer Under Armour, resigned from one of Trump’s advisory boards. “I am resigning to draw attention to the serious danger that the political division poses to important issues,” Intel boss Krzanich wrote on his blog apparently anticipated its foreseeable end.

“What happened in Charlottesville has no place in our country,” Apple CEO Cook wrote in the circular to employees: “Hate is a cancer, and not controlling it destroys everything in its path.” His scars last for generations. History has taught us that over and over again, both in the United States and in other countries around the world.”

And he was once again very clear about the riots themselves and the response to them. “The events of the past few days have been very disturbing to me and I have heard from many people at Apple who are sad, shocked or confused.” This is not about left or right, conservative or liberal, but about “human decency and morals”.

videohttps://www.faz.net/ppmedia/video/2635739175/1.5153481/media_in_article_medium/charlottesville-donald-trump-betont-schuld-beider-seiten.jpghttps://www.faz.net/ppmedia/video/2635739175/1.5153481/article_aufmacher_klein/charlottesville-donald-trump-betont-schuld-beider-seiten.jpghttps://streaming.faz.net/video-0f2f4b28-366a-48a2-8854-1724475949f0/2017-08-16T06071-NLINE-TRUMP_1920x1080_8000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=U9nYQ6rVo3JOZfx6AuuLwqM%2BgkthjLvlldNMLdR3E6Y%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2648,000,00069https://streaming.faz.net/video-0f2f4b28-366a-48a2-8854-1724475949f0/2017-08-16T06071-NLINE-TRUMP_1280x720_5000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=U9nYQ6rVo3JOZfx6AuuLwqM%2BgkthjLvlldNMLdR3E6Y%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2645,000,00069https://streaming.faz.net/video-0f2f4b28-366a-48a2-8854-1724475949f0/2017-08-16T06071-NLINE-TRUMP_640x360_1000.mp4?sr=c&sv=2015-12-11&sig=U9nYQ6rVo3JOZfx6AuuLwqM%2BgkthjLvlldNMLdR3E6Y%3D&si=polopoly_public_prodH2641,000,00069reuters“>

America
:

Trump says both sides are to blame for violence in Virginia

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video


Video: Reuters, Image: AFP

Cook himself has been quite constructive towards the President during Trump’s tenure to date, although – like most representatives of the technology industry – he would have preferred the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Cook participated in several rounds of talks at the White House. There are also reports that he met in Washington restaurants in particular with Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka to promote his ideas.

See also  Apple's official website crashed on the first day of the pre-sale of the iPhone 13 series

You may also like

Bridge over the Strait, Sbarra: “An opportunity to...

CGIL survey: “Almost half of young people don’t...

Polls: Meloni or Schlein? Results changed. One goes...

Slowed down: Tesla sued for defective collision warning

Economic crisis and birth alarm: in Italy over...

ECB in a dilemma – the struggle for...

Salvini does not respond to children gay couples:...

Baidu: analysts satisfied with Ernie Bot, stock rebounds...

The fate of Credit Suisse is being decided...

Piombino, the regasification terminal will be in port...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy