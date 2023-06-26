Apple allows free access to developer versions of iOS and macOS

They are now also available to participants of the beta software program. Users only need an Apple ID. The requirement for a 99-euro developer account is eliminated.

Apple has added a free membership to its developer program. Previously, developers had to pay an annual fee of $99 to access early pre-release versions of iOS, macOS, and other Apple software. Now is also one Registration only with an Apple ID possible – but with a significantly reduced range of functions.

Users who want to test iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, for example, can simply register for the Developer Program with their Apple ID. Things like the latest developer tools, code-level support, and access to the App Store are reserved for paying developers. In recent years, users without a paid developer account had to wait until the pre-OS versions were released to the general public.

It should be noted, however, that the developer betas are not intended for productive use. Developers should actually use it to create and test applications and services. Apple expressly points out that errors and problems can occur. The battery life is also often significantly reduced when using a pre-release version.

For example, to install the iOS 17 beta that Apple released at WWDC earlier this month, after registering for the Beta Software Program The automatic update function can be switched off in the iOS 16 settings under Software update. After returning to the main Software Update page, you should now see the Beta Updates tab. It is then possible to download the developer beta of iOS 17.