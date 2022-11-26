Apple and Google want to delist Twitter Musk: If you have no choice, you will build your own mobile phone

News on November 26, Musk recently replied to netizens on Twitter saying,If Google and Apple remove Twitter from their app stores, he will produce a smartphone of his own as a replacement.

It is reported that the netizen said in a tweet: “If Google and Apple take Twitter off the shelf, Musk can produce his own smartphone. Everyone should be happy to give up using Apple and Android. Musk can even build rockets, a small The mobile phone must be nothing to worry about.”

In response, Musk responded: “Hopefully it doesn’t turn out that way, but if that’s the case, I would produce my own smartphone as an alternative when there is no other option.”

In fact, the news that Musk wanted to enter the mobile phone industry had been reported by the media as early as 2017, but Tesla was still in a debt crisis at that time, so there was no further information on the news.

also,Musk claimed in 2021 that he did not like the two mainstream mobile phone systems of iOS and Android, and wanted to build his own system to defeat them and provide users with an unprecedented experience.

There have always been many people who want to challenge Android and iOS, but no one has succeeded. Even Bill Gates, the former richest man in the world, and his Microsoft eventually failed in the smartphone market.If Musk’s mobile phone comes out, is it really attractive to ordinary users?