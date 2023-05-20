Home » Apple: Bans ChatGpt for some employees
Apple has banned the use of ChatGpt and other artificial intelligence tools by its employees, while work continues to develop similar technologies.

The Wall Street Journal announced it, specifying that the fear of possible disclosure of confidential data would be the basis of this decision.

In the blacklist of software not recommended by the Cupertino company there is also Copilot from GitHub, owned by Microsoft, used to automate the writing of software codes.

