Live performances from Sea Star Festival

Live performances from Sea Star Festival | Fun

The jubilee, fifth Sea Star festival takes place from May 18 to 21 in Umag.

Source: Sea Star/Promo

The second most visited Croatian festival #SeaStar opens its doors again and turns the lagoon into a dance floor!

Tens of thousands of visitors from more than 40 countries of the world arrive at the festival, and the list of performers includes world names – The Prodigy, Robin Schulz, Mahmut Orhan, Indira Paganotto, Daria Kolosova, Etapp Kyle, Senidah, Hiljson Mandela, Krankšvester, Grše, Marko Nastić, Dejan Milićević and many others!

In cooperation with Sea Star, we bring an exclusive two-day live stream of performances from the festival!

On Friday, May 19, the schedule includes:

20:00 Nika Turković
21:00 Joker Out
22:00 Hiljson Mandela
23:00 Senidah
00:30 Robin Schulz
02:00 Mahmut Orhan

On Saturday, May 20, we will be performing:

21:00 Dzipsii
22:00 Dark circles
23:00 Krankschwester
02:15 Indira Paganotto

See also  Hungary: ready to pay for Russian gas in rubles | Russian-Ukrainian conflict | Russian-Ukrainian war | sanctions

