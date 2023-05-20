Live performances from Sea Star Festival | Fun

The jubilee, fifth Sea Star festival takes place from May 18 to 21 in Umag.

Source: Sea Star/Promo

The second most visited Croatian festival #SeaStar opens its doors again and turns the lagoon into a dance floor!

Tens of thousands of visitors from more than 40 countries of the world arrive at the festival, and the list of performers includes world names – The Prodigy, Robin Schulz, Mahmut Orhan, Indira Paganotto, Daria Kolosova, Etapp Kyle, Senidah, Hiljson Mandela, Krankšvester, Grše, Marko Nastić, Dejan Milićević and many others!

In cooperation with Sea Star, we bring an exclusive two-day live stream of performances from the festival!

On Friday, May 19, the schedule includes:

20:00 Nika Turković

21:00 Joker Out

22:00 Hiljson Mandela

23:00 Senidah

00:30 Robin Schulz

02:00 Mahmut Orhan

On Saturday, May 20, we will be performing:

21:00 Dzipsii

22:00 Dark circles

23:00 Krankschwester

02:15 Indira Paganotto

(WORLD)