From Slovenia to Montenegro to Albania, passing through Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina and Kosovo: if you are looking for a truly adventurous trek to do in Old Europe, here it is. The Dinaric Way it is over 1000 km of route from north to south along the Balkans and following the morphology of the Dinaric Alps. There are three possible paths: that bianco, which always follows the top of the ridge and flows central to the Balkans, touching all the highest peaks of each state; that blu, which follows the line of the Adriatic coast; that verdethe innermost, which flows through the intact coniferous forests of the Balkan region.

The Via Dinarica, trekking in the Balkans from Slovenia to Albania

Born in 2010 with the support of UNDP e USAID, the Via Dinarica is above all a project to rebuild bridges and ties between countries and populations which in the last 20 years have found more reasons for division than for collaboration. But that’s not all: the Via Dinarica is also the attempt to recreate a sustainable economy in the rural areas of the countries concerned, promoting conscious tourism that stimulates the creation of B&Bs, refuges, lodgings, refreshments, guest houses, campsites and services for lovers of trekking, hiking and mountain biking managed by local populations. And finally, the Via Dinarica is a real opportunity for travelers and walkers to rest their feet, gaze and pay attention to one of the last truly rural and remote areas in Europe.

Practical information

Don’t expect to find apps, detailed maps, signs in seven languages ​​and so on: the adventurous part of the Via Dinarica also expects much to be done. But there are two teams at work, one Croatian and one Bosnian, ready to give support, information and any other help: you can find them in their office in Sarajevo (ATA BiH – Via Dinarica Office; Radnička bb, 71000 Sarajevo; tel: +38733717 290), or write them an email to [email protected] or contact them on Facebook/ViaDinarica.

