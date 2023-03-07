The iPhone 14 series has been on the market for a while, but the sales of the entry-level version are not very optimistic because the upgrades do not disappoint everyone. Although the iPhone 14 series has undergone a small price cut shortly after the launch, it still cannot restore word of mouth.

However, there is the latest news that Apple plans to hold a spring new product meeting this week, andNew colors for the two models of the iPhone 14 series will be launched.

According to a set of iPhone 14 renderings exposed on the Internet, the new color scheme is similar to bright yellow, and the overall appearance is very clean and bright, which may be more suitable for some young users.This is also the first time yellow has been launched in 4 years since the iPhone 11 launched in 2019.

At present, the two models of iPhone 14 are available in blue, purple, midnight, starlight and red. According to Apple’s previous operations, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini launched purple.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini launched green, and the iPhone 13 Pro series launched Cangling Green, which attracted many consumers to buy at that time. It is speculated that Apple’s new color matching is likely to increase sales.

In addition, it was revealed that Apple plans to provide leather cases in two other colors for the entire iPhone 14 series. The new color options include deep violet and golden brown, of which dark purple is the color choice for the iPhone 12 series leather cases, while golden brown is still the iPhone 12 color choice. Color options for 13 series leather cases.

The iPhone 14 series protective case colors on the official website now include amber, forest green, ink, midnight and orange. In addition to the mobile phone case, Apple also provides a golden brown iPhone leather wallet and AirTag leather key ring.

Apple introduced new spring color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands on March 8 last year, so Apple may announce new case colors as early as this week, so you can look forward to it.

Finally, I would like to ask everyone, will you really buy a mobile phone because of a new color scheme?