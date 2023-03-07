Home Business Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14 in order to sell sales: the new model in seconds – yqqlm
Business

Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14 in order to sell sales: the new model in seconds – yqqlm

by admin
Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14 in order to sell sales: the new model in seconds – yqqlm

The iPhone 14 series has been on the market for a while, but the sales of the entry-level version are not very optimistic because the upgrades do not disappoint everyone. Although the iPhone 14 series has undergone a small price cut shortly after the launch, it still cannot restore word of mouth.

However, there is the latest news that Apple plans to hold a spring new product meeting this week, andNew colors for the two models of the iPhone 14 series will be launched.

According to a set of iPhone 14 renderings exposed on the Internet, the new color scheme is similar to bright yellow, and the overall appearance is very clean and bright, which may be more suitable for some young users.This is also the first time yellow has been launched in 4 years since the iPhone 11 launched in 2019.

In order to sell, Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14: a new model in seconds

At present, the two models of iPhone 14 are available in blue, purple, midnight, starlight and red. According to Apple’s previous operations, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini launched purple.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini launched green, and the iPhone 13 Pro series launched Cangling Green, which attracted many consumers to buy at that time. It is speculated that Apple’s new color matching is likely to increase sales.

In order to sell, Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14: a new model in seconds

In addition, it was revealed that Apple plans to provide leather cases in two other colors for the entire iPhone 14 series. The new color options include deep violet and golden brown, of which dark purple is the color choice for the iPhone 12 series leather cases, while golden brown is still the iPhone 12 color choice. Color options for 13 series leather cases.

See also  Goodbye to the iPod, the music in your pocket that changed our lives

The iPhone 14 series protective case colors on the official website now include amber, forest green, ink, midnight and orange. In addition to the mobile phone case, Apple also provides a golden brown iPhone leather wallet and AirTag leather key ring.

Apple introduced new spring color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands on March 8 last year, so Apple may announce new case colors as early as this week, so you can look forward to it.

Finally, I would like to ask everyone, will you really buy a mobile phone because of a new color scheme?

In order to sell, Apple changed the color of the iPhone 14: a new model in seconds

You may also like

Rete Tim, because CDP’s offer warms up the...

Honor Magic 5 series brand new flagship mobile...

These are the five most expensive cars in...

ECB, Lagarde’s tightening of rates will not “tame”...

Which stocks to buy? Stock market expert names...

Wall Street slightly up, eToro takes stock of...

Tesla Model 3: That’s why it often fails...

Young women want to be able to choose...

Organization chart: The company network of DHDL star...

Italy to be wired is without wirers: six...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy