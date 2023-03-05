The surcharges apply from March 1, 2023 for every chargeable battery replacement outside of the warranty. For the iPhone, the costs increase by 24 euros, for the iPad by 40 euros and for MacBooks by up to 60 euros.

users of Apple-Devices that are considering a chargeable replacement of their battery outside of the warranty should request this as soon as possible. According to Apple’s support site the prices rise for the exchange of an iPhone, iPad– and MacBook batteries in Germany from March 1, 2023 by up to 60 Euro.

For the installation of a new iPhone battery, Apple requires one from the beginning of March Surcharge of 24 euros. The price increase applies to all models prior to the iPhone 14. The cost of a new battery for an iPhone XR thus increases from the current EUR 74.99 to EUR 98.99. With an iPhone 6s it will be 79 instead of 55 euros in the future and with an iPhone 13 Pro also 98.99 euros instead of 74.99 euros.

Replacing an iPad battery is 40 euros more expensive. Affected are iPad Pro 12.9 inch 5th generation and older, iPad Pro 11 inch 3rd generation and older, iPad Pro 10.5 inch, iPad Pro 9.7 inch, iPad Mini 6 generation and older and iPad Air 5 generation and older. Here the total costs increase, depending on the model, to 149 to 259 euros.

For all MacBook Air models, the surcharge on March 1 is 36 euros. If you have a MacBook or a MacBook Pro and need a new battery, you will have to spend 60 euros more in the future. With the MacBook Pro 16 inch from 2019, the exchange will soon cost 289 instead of 229 euros.

Customers who have secured their devices with AppleCare Plus are not affected. Apple will also continue to replace batteries free of charge if their capacity drops to less than 80 percent of the original capacity during the warranty period.