They offer up to 30 percent more power than their predecessors. Apple installs the M2 Pro and M2 Max in the new MacBook Pro generation.

Apple has announced a new generation of its proprietary Mac processors. Building on last year’s M2 chip, M2 Pro and M2 Max offer higher performance and greater energy efficiency. They are used in the newly introduced MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

The M2 Pro offers 12 cores, two cores more than the M1 Pro. Compared to its predecessor, the M2 Pro is said to have 30 percent more power for graphics-intensive tasks such as Adobe Deploy Photoshop and Final Cut Pro. In addition, the RAM bandwidth has been doubled to 200 GB/s compared to the M2. Up to 32 GB of RAM is now also supported.

According to Apple, the M2 Max has 67 billion transistors, which is 27 billion more transistors than the M2 Pro. The memory bandwidth increases to 400 GB/s, which should primarily accelerate the storage of large files and guarantee a smoother user experience with “Pro” applications.

Apple also specifies the number of processor cores for the M2 Max as twelve. You have up to 38 GPU cores at your side. In addition, up to 96 GB of RAM can be controlled – including in the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. With the M2 Max, too, Apple speaks of a performance that is up to 30 percent higher than that of the M1 Max.

The new MacBooks Pro with 14- and 16-inch displays are powered by the M2 Pro in the basic configurations. For them, the M2 Max is available as an option. Apple continues to offer the Mac Mini with the M2 processor – and alternatively with the new M2 Pro.