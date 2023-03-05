Home World Stanivuković tricked Vukanović | Info
World

Stanivuković tricked Vukanović | Info

by admin
Stanivuković tricked Vukanović | Info

Draško Stanivuković published a video today about how, according to his claims, he tricked Nebojša Vukanović by sending him a video from a fake profile.

Source: Printscreen/Nebojša Vukanović

Namely, Nebojsa Vukanović he posted yesterday on his blog a text with a video about Stanivuković’s alleged visit to the villa of the RS Government in Jahorina, calling him out for being in symbiosis with the leaders of the SNSD.

Stanivuković did not owe him, so today he published a video in which he shows how he tricked Vukanović by sending him a video from a fake profile, which he prepared himself to show that Vukanović does not check the information he receives.

(World)

See also  Ftx and those 73 million to the parties. Crypto scandal hits US politics

You may also like

U.S. Provides Another $400 Million in Military Aid...

Luke Black lobster meaning | Fun

Ukraine, Russians use super bomb. Trump: ‘I will...

over 1500kg of explosives used for the first...

Neuman look to the pop of the sixties...

U.S. and German leaders meet at the White...

Disabled rights activist Judy Heumann has died at...

Ukraine, according to the media, Moscow would have...

weather alert report for tomorrow, Monday 06 March...

the possible effects of the new rate hikes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy