Draško Stanivuković published a video today about how, according to his claims, he tricked Nebojša Vukanović by sending him a video from a fake profile.

Source: Printscreen/Nebojša Vukanović

Namely, Nebojsa Vukanović he posted yesterday on his blog a text with a video about Stanivuković’s alleged visit to the villa of the RS Government in Jahorina, calling him out for being in symbiosis with the leaders of the SNSD.

Stanivuković did not owe him, so today he published a video in which he shows how he tricked Vukanović by sending him a video from a fake profile, which he prepared himself to show that Vukanović does not check the information he receives.

