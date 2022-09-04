Share All sharing options for: Apple’s iPhone 12 mini restocks overseas refurbishment stores ahead of 14 series release

IT House reported on September 4 that Apple will launch a new iPhone 14 series in three days, cancel the mini model and bring a new Max/Plus model.

Until then, Apple has restocked a range of iPhone 12 mini models in its refurbishment store, catering to fans of smaller screens.

Apple first brought the 5.4-inch iPhone mini with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. This small-screen flagship has been welcomed by many people, and later updated the iPhone 13 mini model last year. This is a kind of incremental growth. style update.

However, for the upcoming iPhone 14 series, it is no surprise that the 5.4-inch mini model will be cancelled in favor of a 6.7-inch Max/Plus model. This is more of a helpless choice, so it remains to be seen whether Apple will continue to offer iPhone mini models after launching the next-generation iPhone 14 series flagship.

However, the return of the refurbished iPhone 12 mini may be the last chance for consumers who prefer small-screen phones, given that the 13 mini model is still not on Apple’s refurbished store.

IT House has reported that Apple began to launch the refurbished iPhone 12 mini in July this year, but it has been out of stock since the news of the iPhone 14 series cutting the mini.

The Apple iPhone 12 mini has the same design and features as the iPhone 12, but with a more compact design and a video playback battery life of about 15 hours. Compared with the 12 mini, the iPhone 13 mini is upgraded mainly due to chip iteration, as well as a brighter screen, Smaller bangs, as well as new camera software features and other aspects provide refinement.

But on paper, that might not be enough to justify the new model over the iPhone 12 mini for most users who prefer smaller phones.

In Apple’s refurbished store, the iPhone 12 mini model is now as low as $529 for the 64GB version, a savings of $100, and the 256GB version is $659, a savings of $120.

Apple says its refurbished iPhones have been thoroughly tested and cleaned, and are virtually indistinguishable from brand new iPhones, with the only noticeable difference being the plain packaging. In addition, refurbished iPhones are unlocked, and they can also enjoy Apple’s one-year warranty. You can also buy AppleCare+, which is quite cost-effective for overseas users.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: