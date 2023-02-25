Home Business Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: Pill digging hole remains the same – yqqlm
Business

Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: Pill digging hole remains the same – yqqlm

by admin
Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: Pill digging hole remains the same – yqqlm

Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: no change in pill digging

In recent days, the iPhone 15 series can be said to have been exposed in all directions, and there is no privacy at all.

The CAD drawings and renderings of the three new models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus, have been released in all directions.

Today, the well-known blogger i Bing Universe brought the CAD drawing of the last model iPhone 15 Pro Max, showing the appearance of this top model.

As can be seen in the picture, the new machine has almost no changes compared with the previous generation.It is still an exclamation point-shaped hole-digging screen, which is the original hole-digging form under the camouflage of Smart Island.

The rear camera part is still three cameras, and it seems that the size has basically not changed, and the interface part should be unified as a USB-C port.

Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: no change in pill digging

However, it should be noted that the overall size of the new machine is somewhat different.The measurements are 159.86mm×76.73mm×8.25mm.

The measurements of the previous generation iPhone 14 Pro Max are 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm.

Judging from the numbers, the frame of the new screen may be narrower and the thickness may be thinner, which may be due to the new assembly structure.

In addition, there have been reports from various sources thatThe iPhone 15 Pro Max could be renamed and stripped down to the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: no change in pill digging

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Buffett’s large-scale repurchase of his own company’s stock cost US$20 billion more than buying Apple’s stock_Company Repurchase

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

Apple’s new MacBook Air is here: 15.5-inch large...

Digital Value ready to move to the main...

The elite version is here!Read Warren Buffett’s Shareholder...

Transferring and imitating the past to learn the...

European Defense Fund, over one billion for 60...

7 major signals of the central bank’s monetary...

With smartworking -40% of carbon dioxide per year...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Dynasty Brother:...

Home, the EU directive already affects the market:...

Visco warns: “Impossible to say how much we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy