Apple is out of mind! iPhone 15 Pro Max CAD rendering exposure: no change in pill digging

In recent days, the iPhone 15 series can be said to have been exposed in all directions, and there is no privacy at all.

The CAD drawings and renderings of the three new models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Plus, have been released in all directions.

Today, the well-known blogger i Bing Universe brought the CAD drawing of the last model iPhone 15 Pro Max, showing the appearance of this top model.

As can be seen in the picture, the new machine has almost no changes compared with the previous generation.It is still an exclamation point-shaped hole-digging screen, which is the original hole-digging form under the camouflage of Smart Island.

The rear camera part is still three cameras, and it seems that the size has basically not changed, and the interface part should be unified as a USB-C port.

However, it should be noted that the overall size of the new machine is somewhat different.The measurements are 159.86mm×76.73mm×8.25mm.

The measurements of the previous generation iPhone 14 Pro Max are 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm.

Judging from the numbers, the frame of the new screen may be narrower and the thickness may be thinner, which may be due to the new assembly structure.

In addition, there have been reports from various sources thatThe iPhone 15 Pro Max could be renamed and stripped down to the iPhone 15 Ultra.