Apple officially announced the launch of a new tenth-generation iPad series, available in four colors: blue, pink, yellow, and silver, equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, A14 bionic chip, horizontal 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front and rear cameras, and more High-speed Wi-Fi, 5G cellular, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard double-sided clip, and more.

It is worth mentioning that the new tenth-generation iPad adopts a full-screen design, so users can have a larger screen area when using apps and games on this iPad, which is almost the same size as the previous generation. Compared with the previous generation, the A14 bionic chip has a 20% increase in CPU and a 10% increase in graphics processing. In addition, for the first time on the iPad, the iPad is equipped with a front-facing camera in landscape orientation, so whether making a FaceTime call or recording a video for social media, users can always look directly into the camera lens. The horizontal ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and 122-degree field of view supports “person centering”, which automatically pans and zooms as the user moves around, keeping the user within the window. The upgraded 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera on iPad delivers high-resolution photos and detailed 4K video, with support for 240 fps slow-motion photography.

The new iPad is available for pre-order from now on and will be officially released on October 26. It is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The price details are as follows:

Wi-Fi models: from RMB 3599

Wi-Fi + Cellular Model: From RMB 4799