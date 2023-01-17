The new cool products are free to try for the first time, and there are many high-quality experts sharing unique life experiences. Come to Sina Crowdtest and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

Sina Technology News Beijing time on the evening of January 17th, Apple released a new MacBook Pro, equipped with a new M2 processor and a new Mac mini, equipped with M2 and M2 Pro.

According to reports, the two new-generation SoC chips launched by Apple this time – M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, both contain Apple’s new-generation 16-core neural network engine, which can perform up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, compared with the previous generation. Chips are up to 40% faster. The energy efficiency of the new generation of chips allows the new MacBook Pro to achieve the longest battery life in the Mac lineup, up to 22 hours.

Apple said that the starting prices of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are 15,999 yuan and 19,999 yuan respectively, and will be available for order from January 19, and will be officially released on February 3 (Friday). The new Mac mini will be available for order on January 19 and will be available to customers in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau and New Zealand from February 3.