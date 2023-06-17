Apple relies on Chinese suppliers for the Vision Pro headset

Apple CEO Tim Cook and the new Apple Vision Pro headset. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple is moving its supply chains out of China, but will continue to have the Vision Pro manufactured by Chinese companies. A list of materials shows that eight Chinese companies are involved in manufacturing the headset. Apple’s Vision Pro has wowed investors since its launch, sending the company’s shares skyrocketing.

There Tech-Giant Apple has tried to diversify its supply chains away from China – but it seems there is no escaping the manufacturing stronghold.

Apple’s dependence on Chinese suppliers is loud Wellsenn XR, a China-based consulting firm, in an analysis published this week of the latest BOM – a list of raw materials and parts – for last week’s unveiled Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

According to Wellsenn, the list includes eight Chinese companies involved in the manufacture of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. These include the Kameramodulhersteller Cowell e Holdings and Luxshare, a company that assembles the product for Apple.

It’s not immediately clear how Wellsenn got the list.

Last November, Apple was hit by an over-reliance on Chinese production lines after iPhone production was shut down Chinas relentless zero-COVID pursuit. Apple already has some of its iPhone Production relocated to India and is also considering relocating his iPad Production to the South Asian country.

According to the list published by Wellsenn, other suppliers for the headset are Samsung and LG from South Korea, Foxconn from Taiwan and Sony from Japan

Wellsenn estimates in his report that the cost of parts and materials for the Vision Pro is $1733 (about €1580) – less than half the retail price of $3499 (about €3200).

And despite the online mockery of the device’s high price and goofy aesthetics, the Vision Pro has the investor enthused.

Apple shares have soared after the product was unveiled. Some analysts said at the time that the hardware product could boost the tech giant’s valuation, Zinya Salfiti and Nidhi Pandurangi of Business Insider reported June 6.

Apple shares closed 0.3 percent lower at $183.31 on Tuesday but are up 41 percent so far this year. The company is now valued at $2.89 trillion.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, which was sent out after regular business hours.

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings