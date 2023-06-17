Great Myanmar left back!Liu Binbin can’t get through the circle, the national football team Ivo is amazing and the three generals are embarrassing._Wang Shangyuan_Competition_Lin Liangming

Original title: Great Myanmar left back!Liu Binbin can’t pass the circle

“The team needs to adjust in terms of tactical adaptability and stability. Starting tomorrow morning, we will fully prepare for the next game, work hard to solve the above problems, and hope to have a more stable performance.” – Jankovic

No matter what, the national football team won the Myanmar team! Fans across the country and General Fan also breathed a sigh of relief: “Face, I still need it!” On the evening of June 16, the national football team beat Myanmar 4-0 at the Soccer Bay Professional Football Stadium in Dalian. Jankovic finally Get the first victory in the domestic competition of coaching the national team. Zhang Linpeng scored a goal, not an own goal, but a serious goal. The active Lin Liangming scored his first goal for the national team, Wu Lei scored twice, and Wang Dalei also made his debut in front of his hometown fans.

Wu Lei is still the strongest shooter in the country, and his high-speed forward anti-offside is still so strong. In front of the Myanmar team defender, there is no solution. In the 75th minute, Liu Yang made an active high-pressure steal in the frontcourt, and then gave the ball to Wu Lei. Wu Lei entered the penalty area and then made a push and scored to help the national football team lead 3-0! Wang Shangyuan really kicked it out! Judging from this game alone, there is a big picture. Several offensive plans are the initiators, and the teammates who have been fed cakes many times can be said to have solved the urgent need of the national football midfielder.

In the 35th minute, Lin Liangming’s goal was instigated by Wang Shangyuan’s diagonal pass, and Exxon scored with an assist. In the 44th minute, Wang Shangyuan sent a long pass over the top to guide Lin Liangming’s single-handed shot and was cleared. In the 81st minute, Wang Shangyuan sent a wonderful long pass to penetrate the Myanmar team’s defense. Wu Lei made a single-handed stop and passed. Some fans ridiculed, “Wang Shangyuan is the Oscar and Ivo of the national football team!” “Keeping cakes is NB!”

In the 35th minute, Wang Shangyuan sent a pick pass, and Exxon made it to Lin Liangming to score, 2-0

In the 44th minute, Wang Shangyuan directed a long pass over the top, and Lin Liangming single-handedly shot and was cleared Wang Shangyuan has a promising future, but he is not young anymore. Many Chinese players mature relatively late. In the absence of Wu Xi for the national football game, Wang Shangyuan filled the gap. Of course, facing strong teams in the future will still face tests. In contrast, Zhang Jiaqi, who came off the bench in this game, performed mediocrely, even a little bit. After playing, an error caused the national football team to concede a goal. Fortunately, Wang Dalei made a timely attack to make a clearance. This also gave Wang Dalei, who came off the bench, a chance to perform. In addition to Lin Liangming, Wu Lei, and Wang Shangyuan who played well, Liu Yang also performed well. Sun Guowen also wanted to show himself, but a few shots were too unreliable. Although he can play multiple positions in the club and national team, he cannot withstand the pressure. , A good explanation of why he played as a substitute in the Taishan team. Sun Guowen is not as effective as Wu Xinghan. In addition, Xu Xin, who was not the main player in Haigang, still handles the ball casually in the national team. This is his playing habit, and it is also very suitable for Haigang's substitute status. In the 90th + 3 minutes, Liu Binbin dribbled continuously in the frontcourt and failed to get rid of his opponent Great Myanmar left back! In the 93rd minute of stoppage time, Liu Binbin, who came off the bench, dribbled continuously in the frontcourt. After some operations, he still failed to get rid of the Myanmar team's left back. The fans told a joke: "The left back of the Burmese team defends against Liu Binbin alone!" "Liu Binbin thought to himself: I have passed in the Chinese Super League these few times." "Liu Binbin! The Chinese's own Anthony." It's ridiculous!" "Liu Binbin took the ball and moved around for a long time, it's too funny to stand still!" Wang Shangyuan has a promising future, but he is not young anymore. Many Chinese players mature relatively late. In the absence of Wu Xi for the national football game, Wang Shangyuan filled the gap. Of course, facing strong teams in the future will still face tests. In contrast, Zhang Jiaqi, who came off the bench in this game, performed mediocrely, even a little bit. After playing, an error caused the national football team to concede a goal. Fortunately, Wang Dalei made a timely attack to make a clearance. This also gave Wang Dalei, who came off the bench, a chance to perform.

