Original Title: Women’s Heavyweight World Cup Nanjing Station ends with French team as the biggest winner

The 2023 FIE Women’s Epee World Cup (Nanjing Station) ushered in the team competition on the 26th. The Chinese team lost to Poland in the quarter-finals and finally ranked sixth. The French team won 1 silver and 2 bronzes in the individual stage, and defeated the South Korean team to win the team championship, becoming the biggest winner of this competition.

Shi Yuexin (left) in the game

The world‘s sixth-ranked Chinese team sent a lineup of Sun Yiwen, Lin Sheng, Shi Yuexin, and Yu Sihan to usher in the world‘s fourth-ranked Poland team after easily defeating the Egyptian team in the first round. After the start of the game, the two teams were stalemate. In the seventh game, the Polish team overtook the score and gradually widened the gap. In the last round, Lin Sheng launched a fierce attack, but was seized by his opponent many times. In the end, the Polish team defeated the Chinese team 31:25 and entered the semi-finals.

In qualifying, the Chinese team defeated the Hong Kong team and then lost to the US team, and finally ranked sixth. After the game, Sun Yiwen revealed that yesterday she tore her Achilles tendon in the individual competition. The doctor did not advise her to continue playing in the team competition, but she still insisted on playing against Poland.

“I didn’t play very well today. Sometimes my mind is clear, but my body can’t keep up at all, and I can’t exert my hind legs.” Sun Yiwen said.

See also  Transfer market, Rome books goalkeeper Svilar

The epee consultant of the Chinese fencing team, Levawasser, was not satisfied with the results of this competition. “In the game against Poland, the athletes were not decisive enough. They didn’t have the courage to try some moves and didn’t show their full strength.”

Next, the women’s heavyweight players will usher in the National Fencing Championship and a series of international events, such as the Asian Fencing Championships, the Women’s Heavyweight World Cup UAE Station, etc. Levawasser said that he will use the opportunity of the game to run the team more, try to find the best lineup for the game, and make dynamic adjustments according to specific opponents. (Dong Yixing Wang Hengzhi)

