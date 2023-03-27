The Renewable Energy Solutions for Africa Foundation (RES4Africa) and Strathmore University, an academic institution based in Nairobi, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their cooperation in promoting renewable energy development in Kenya. The agreement aims to strengthen the two parties’ joint engagement in networking, capacity building, communication and advocacy activities, as well as in areas of mutual interest for both missions.

With a substantial mix of renewable electricity available, Kenya is making an effort to diversify its energy production. Among the goals that the government has set itself are universal access to energy by 2030; making Kenya a global leader in decarbonised growth; 100 GW of installed capacity by 2040 attracting $300 billion in green energy investment.

The two sides agreed to collaborate in the co-organization of courses and workshops, as well as to engage and facilitate dialogue with national and international stakeholders in the sector to accelerate investments in renewable energy on the continent.

“The development of renewable energies in Africa requires investment in the human capital of the continent, as well as the creation of synergies between the various stakeholders at various levels” commented Roberto Vigotti, general secretary of RES4Africa. “The memorandum of understanding with Strathmore University – he added – paves the way for joint actions, necessary to raise awareness of Africa’s journey towards energy transition”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

