The little boy looks like Jacky Cheung when he smiles. Netizen: Jacky Cheung will be confused when he sees it|Jacky Cheung_Sina News

The little boy looks like Jacky Cheung when he smiles. Netizen: Jacky Cheung is going to be confused

[The little boy laughs like Jacky Cheung Netizen: #张学友看得很发惊#]On June 15th, a netizen in Jiangxi shared a photo of a kid he accidentally photographed in the gym. The little boy smiled like Jacky Cheung. When he heard the big sister joking with her, he asked if he was not Jacky Cheung’s son. The little guy’s sister retorted solemnly: “He is the son of Chen Guangming.” , my own son doesn’t look like this.”

