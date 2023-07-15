Home » Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend
Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend

Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend

The agenda for this weekend of July 15 and 16 begins with the Wimbledon doubles definition at 11:15 p.m. on Espn and STAR +. Argentine Horacio Zeballos together with Spanish Marcel Granollers will define the series against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

While at 7:00 p.m. for the Professional League, River will receive Estudiantes de La Plata and will be televised by ESPN Premium. depending on the result the millionaire can become champion of the tournament. He would be the 38th star in regular AFA tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. on the Espn 2 and STAR + screen Toronto IndyCar will be displayed. Agustín Canapino dreams of continuing to climb positions, while Alex Palou leads the table with 377 points.

On the other hand, at 4:30 p.m. Boca visits Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, the match will be televised on the ESPN Premium screen. Almirón’s team thinks about qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores 2024.

Complete agenda for Saturday, July 15

RUGBY – CHAMPIONSHIP

06:45    Los Pumas Vs Wallabies  STAR + / ESPN

WIMBLEDON – DOUBLES
11:15    Final    STAR + / ESPN

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
2:00 p.m. Union vs. Platense ESPN / TV PUBLIC
16:00    Racing Club vs Rosario Central    TNT SPORTS
19:00    River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP)    TNT SPORTS

FIRST NATIONAL
12:10 Tristán Suárez vs Ind Rivadavia TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30    Racing (C) vs Villa Dalmine    TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30    Alte Brown vs San Martin (SJ)    TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:40    Chacarita vs Chaco For Ever    TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Board of Trustees vs Gymnastics (M) TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00    Quilmes vs Brown (A)    TYC SPORTS PLAY

Full schedule for Sunday, July 16

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
14:00    Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo    TNT SPORTS
4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. Mouth ESPN Premium
19:00 Lanús vs. Banfield DGO / ESPN Premium / STAR + / ESPN / PUBLIC TV
21:30 Central Córdoba vs. Independent ESPN Premium
21:30 Argentines vs. Colon TNT SPORTS

FIRST – NATIONAL
1:40 p.m. All Boys vs. Agricultural DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:00 Deportivo Morón vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30    Racing (CBA) vs. Villa Dálmine   TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Riestra vs. Deportivo Madryn TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Estudiantes (RC) vs. Guillermo Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:05 Ferro vs. Atlético Rafaela DGO / DSPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

CICLISMO – TOUR DE FRANCE
09:00 Stage 15 ESPN Extra / STAR +

TC 2000
09:30 La Rioja DGO / TYC SPORTS

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
17:00    NBA Summer League    ESPN 3 / STAR +
19:00    NBA Summer League    ESPN Extra / STAR + / ESPN

SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ITALIA
05:55    Carrera Superpole    ESPN 3 / STAR +
08:55 Race 2 ESPN 3 / STAR +

WIMBLEDON – MEN
10:00    Final    STAR + / ESPN

INDYCAR SERIES
14:30 Carrera ESPN 2 / STAR +

MLB (MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL)
17:00    Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics    DGO / FOX SPORTS 3
20:00    Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros    ESPN 3 / STAR +

GOLD CUP
20:40 Mexico vs. Panama ESPN 2 / STAR +

