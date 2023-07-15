Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend

The agenda for this weekend of July 15 and 16 begins with the Wimbledon doubles definition at 11:15 p.m. on Espn and STAR +. Argentine Horacio Zeballos together with Spanish Marcel Granollers will define the series against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

While at 7:00 p.m. for the Professional League, River will receive Estudiantes de La Plata and will be televised by ESPN Premium. depending on the result the millionaire can become champion of the tournament. He would be the 38th star in regular AFA tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. on the Espn 2 and STAR + screen Toronto IndyCar will be displayed. Agustín Canapino dreams of continuing to climb positions, while Alex Palou leads the table with 377 points.

On the other hand, at 4:30 p.m. Boca visits Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, the match will be televised on the ESPN Premium screen. Almirón’s team thinks about qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores 2024.

Complete agenda for Saturday, July 15

RUGBY – CHAMPIONSHIP

06:45 Los Pumas Vs Wallabies STAR + / ESPN

WIMBLEDON – DOUBLES

11:15 Final STAR + / ESPN

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

2:00 p.m. Union vs. Platense ESPN / TV PUBLIC

16:00 Racing Club vs Rosario Central TNT SPORTS

19:00 River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP) TNT SPORTS

FIRST NATIONAL

12:10 Tristán Suárez vs Ind Rivadavia TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Racing (C) vs Villa Dalmine TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Alte Brown vs San Martin (SJ) TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:40 Chacarita vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Board of Trustees vs Gymnastics (M) TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:00 Quilmes vs Brown (A) TYC SPORTS PLAY

Full schedule for Sunday, July 16

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

14:00 Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo TNT SPORTS

4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. Mouth ESPN Premium

19:00 Lanús vs. Banfield DGO / ESPN Premium / STAR + / ESPN / PUBLIC TV

21:30 Central Córdoba vs. Independent ESPN Premium

21:30 Argentines vs. Colon TNT SPORTS

FIRST – NATIONAL

1:40 p.m. All Boys vs. Agricultural DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:00 Deportivo Morón vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Racing (CBA) vs. Villa Dálmine TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Riestra vs. Deportivo Madryn TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Estudiantes (RC) vs. Guillermo Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:05 Ferro vs. Atlético Rafaela DGO / DSPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

CICLISMO – TOUR DE FRANCE

09:00 Stage 15 ESPN Extra / STAR +

TC 2000

09:30 La Rioja DGO / TYC SPORTS

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

17:00 NBA Summer League ESPN 3 / STAR +

19:00 NBA Summer League ESPN Extra / STAR + / ESPN

SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ITALIA

05:55 Carrera Superpole ESPN 3 / STAR +

08:55 Race 2 ESPN 3 / STAR +

WIMBLEDON – MEN

10:00 Final STAR + / ESPN

INDYCAR SERIES

14:30 Carrera ESPN 2 / STAR +

MLB (MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL)

17:00 Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics DGO / FOX SPORTS 3

20:00 Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros ESPN 3 / STAR +

GOLD CUP

20:40 Mexico vs. Panama ESPN 2 / STAR +

