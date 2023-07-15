Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend

The agenda for this weekend of July 15 and 16 begins with the Wimbledon doubles definition at 11:15 p.m. on Espn and STAR +. Argentine Horacio Zeballos together with Spanish Marcel Granollers will define the series against Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.
While at 7:00 p.m. for the Professional League, River will receive Estudiantes de La Plata and will be televised by ESPN Premium. depending on the result the millionaire can become champion of the tournament. He would be the 38th star in regular AFA tournaments.
Meanwhile, the Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. on the Espn 2 and STAR + screen Toronto IndyCar will be displayed. Agustín Canapino dreams of continuing to climb positions, while Alex Palou leads the table with 377 points.
On the other hand, at 4:30 p.m. Boca visits Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, the match will be televised on the ESPN Premium screen. Almirón’s team thinks about qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores 2024.
Complete agenda for Saturday, July 15
RUGBY – CHAMPIONSHIP
06:45 Los Pumas Vs Wallabies STAR + / ESPN
WIMBLEDON – DOUBLES
11:15 Final STAR + / ESPN
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
2:00 p.m. Union vs. Platense ESPN / TV PUBLIC
16:00 Racing Club vs Rosario Central TNT SPORTS
19:00 River Plate vs Estudiantes (LP) TNT SPORTS
FIRST NATIONAL
12:10 Tristán Suárez vs Ind Rivadavia TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Racing (C) vs Villa Dalmine TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Alte Brown vs San Martin (SJ) TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:40 Chacarita vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Board of Trustees vs Gymnastics (M) TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00 Quilmes vs Brown (A) TYC SPORTS PLAY
Full schedule for Sunday, July 16
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
14:00 Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo TNT SPORTS
4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. Mouth ESPN Premium
19:00 Lanús vs. Banfield DGO / ESPN Premium / STAR + / ESPN / PUBLIC TV
21:30 Central Córdoba vs. Independent ESPN Premium
21:30 Argentines vs. Colon TNT SPORTS
FIRST – NATIONAL
1:40 p.m. All Boys vs. Agricultural DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:00 Deportivo Morón vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Racing (CBA) vs. Villa Dálmine TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Riestra vs. Deportivo Madryn TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Estudiantes (RC) vs. Guillermo Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:05 Ferro vs. Atlético Rafaela DGO / DSPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY
CICLISMO – TOUR DE FRANCE
09:00 Stage 15 ESPN Extra / STAR +
TC 2000
09:30 La Rioja DGO / TYC SPORTS
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
17:00 NBA Summer League ESPN 3 / STAR +
19:00 NBA Summer League ESPN Extra / STAR + / ESPN
SUPERBIKE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ITALIA
05:55 Carrera Superpole ESPN 3 / STAR +
08:55 Race 2 ESPN 3 / STAR +
WIMBLEDON – MEN
10:00 Final STAR + / ESPN
INDYCAR SERIES
14:30 Carrera ESPN 2 / STAR +
MLB (MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL)
17:00 Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics DGO / FOX SPORTS 3
20:00 Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros ESPN 3 / STAR +
GOLD CUP
20:40 Mexico vs. Panama ESPN 2 / STAR +