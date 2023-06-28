For date 23 of zone A, Nueva Chicago and Temperley will face each other

Temperley and Nueva Chicago will face each other at the República de Mataderos stadium next Saturday, July 1, in the match corresponding to date 23 of zone A of the Argentina – Primera Nacional 2023 Championship.

A close match is expected for this day between two teams that will seek the victory that eluded them last date (they only rescued a draw), to stay alive in the current season.

Nueva Chicago equalized 1-1 against San Martín (T). His performance in the recent dates of the current season is irregular: he had 3 wins and 1 draw. They converted 1 goal and registered only 8 in favor.

Temperley drew 1-1 against All Boys the previous day. In their last games, they have alternated draws and losses: 2 and 2 respectively. In them, he had 3 goals in favor and 6 against.

Of the last 5 meetings between the two in this tournament, the visit was the winner in 2 games and the remaining matches have ended in a tie. The last one-on-one in this contest was on February 25, in the Argentina – First National Championship 2023 tournament, and Temperley took the 1-0 victory.

Lucas Novelli Sanz was appointed to control the match.

New Chicago and Temperley hours, by country

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

