AMD announces cooperation with Bethesda, becoming the exclusive partner of the PC version of “Starry Sky” | XFastest News

“Starfield” developed by Bethesda Game Studios will be released on Xbox Series S/X and PC platforms on September 6, 2023. This is a game that many players are looking forward to this year. The new space theme has attracted many look. Since the previous “Redfall” did not meet expectations, Microsoft has pinned its hopes for this year on “Starry Sky”. Bethesda also has high hopes for “Starry Sky”, hoping to become its third largest IP after “Radiation” and “The Elder Scrolls”.

AMD announced that it will cooperate with Bethesda to become the exclusive partner of the PC version of “Starry Sky”, and the game will be optimized for Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. At the same time, Bethesda game executive director Todd Howard confirmed that “Starry Sky” is built on the Creation 2 engine and will support FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2), and the game will also be able to make full use of the performance of AMD multi-core processors.

Considering that AMD was supposed to bring the newer FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) at this time, it turned out to only support the old version, which is somewhat disappointing news. However, for AMD, considering that the overall sales of Radeon graphics cards have been relatively sluggish in the past period of time, it can be said that it is a booster to win one of the most anticipated games in 2023, Starry Sky, to establish a partnership.

According to the previously announced configuration requirements for the PC version of “Starry Sky”, AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards are required as a minimum, and the recommended configuration is upgraded to Radeon RX 6800XT or GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards, and SSD is also required, and a At least 125GB of free space is required, which is more than most games require. In addition, Bethesda has not yet confirmed whether the PC version of “Starry Night” supports Nvidia or Intel technologies, such as DLSS or XeSS.

source

Further reading:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

