“Asteroid City” released a production special to restore the shooting location | Asteroid City_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Asteroid City”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28th, according to foreign media reports, Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City” released a production special, and the special is also very Anderson’s film style. The environment of the film was all made. A huge flat land was found in Spain, and boulders, cacti, and an entire desert town were made…to create a hot, colorful, and quite dramatic “asteroid city”.

The film will be released in North America this Friday/June 16. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Tom Hanks, Jay Jeff Goldblum, Margot Robbie, Steve Carell, Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Tony Ray Worrowly, Sophia Lillis, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stephens, Matt Dillon, Hong Zhou, Jack Lane and more also star.

Described as a “poetic meditation on the meaning of life,” the story of the film is set in a fictional American desert town around 1955 and a youth stargazing convention, bringing together students and parents from all over the country for academic competitions, Leisure and entertainment, staged comedy, drama, love story, etc.

