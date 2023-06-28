Brilliant trick turns a AAA battery into an AA

By TECHBOOK | Jun 27, 2023 at 4:37 p.m

Many devices in German households still work with batteries. Be it the remote control, the clock or the alarm clock, the children’s toys or the radio. But what if the battery is empty and you only have the smaller AAA battery to hand instead of the big AA? This is exactly where our trick comes into play, with which you can then help yourself.

It doesn’t take much to turn a small battery into a large one. Users already have most of them in their closets. All you need is a small AAA battery – or more if space allows – and some aluminum foil. In the following, you don’t even need a talent for handicrafts to get the devices running again with the actually too small battery. And this is how the trick works.

Make a big battery out of a small one – that’s how it works

Step 1: Insert small battery

Insert the AAA battery into the battery compartment. The hack works best when the positive battery terminal (the side with the protruding bulge) is pushed all the way in, leaving only the negative terminal unconnected.

Step 2: Fold the aluminum foil into small folds

All you need for the battery trick is aluminum foil and a small AAA battery. Photo: TECHBOOK

Fold the aluminum foil into a small, compact package and use it as an electrical conductor to bridge the gap between the contact and the battery. The foil creates a bridge, so to speak, and allows the current to flow.

Also interesting: With this trick you can find out whether the battery is full or empty

Step 3: Done

The aluminum foil can be used to bridge the gap between the battery and the negative pole and thus establish the current flow. Photo: TECHBOOK

The smaller and thinner AAA battery is also known as a micro battery. They usually have dimensions of approx. 10 mm in diameter and 44 mm in length and because of their slimmer shape they store less energy. Therefore, the said trick is only intended as a temporary solution if no larger battery is spontaneously at hand. Users should therefore promptly obtain suitable batteries and insert them into the device.

