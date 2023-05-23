Apple signs multi-billion dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

Listen to the audio version of the article

Apple has announced that it has signed a new multi-billion dollar multi-year deal with Broadcom to supply US-made components. Broadcom will develop, among other things, components for 5G radio frequencies but also for wireless connectivity. The deal is part of Apple’s 2021 commitment to invest $430 billion in the US economy over five years.

The Fbar filters will be “designed and built in several American technology and manufacturing hubs, including Fort Collins, Colorado, where Broadcom has a major plant”.

“We are thrilled to make commitments that leverage the ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “All Apple products depend on technologies designed and built here in the United States, and we will continue to deepen our investments in the American economy because we believe strongly in the future of America,” Cook added.

Today’s deal marks the latest phase of the partnership between the two companies, as Broadcom previously announced in 2020 that it would sell $15 billion worth of wireless components to Apple.

The United States and the European Union are engaged in an effort to increase their domestic production of the strategic microchips to reduce their dependence on Asia and China in particular.