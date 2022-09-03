- Russia tightens the gas valve! The main gas pipeline in Europe was cut off, and the price of natural gas rose 2.6 times in three months!More than half of natural gas stocks have grown in performance, and the price-earnings ratio of the three major oil and gas giants is less than 10 times. 2022-09-03 19:00 Source: Securities Times Data treasure Securities Times
- EU: Gazprom lied about stoppage of Nord Stream 1 pipeline RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Gazprom fully suspends “Nord Stream-1” gas supply Russia responds to G7’s price cap on Russian oil Oriental Outlook Weekly
- Russia’s battle with Western energy supplies intensifies VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- The market’s long-term “breathing” worries have come true!Russia shuts down key European pipeline indefinitely due to malfunction Wall Street News
- See full coverage on Google News
See also [Data Revelation]List of the most optimistic stocks for financiers_ Securities Times Network