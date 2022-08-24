New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!

The Chinese theme of this conference is “Super Prospect”

Sina Digital News in the early morning of August 25th, Apple has just issued an invitation letter to the media for the 2022 autumn conference, and it is confirmed that a special event will be held on September 7th local time in the United States (at 1:00 a.m. Beijing time on September 8th). The online format is still adopted this time, and products such as the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 are expected to be launched at this time.

Before the official arrival of the conference, Sina Digital will take stock of what new products may be available in this autumn conference.

iPhone 14 series

As the protagonist of this conference, the iPhone 14 series is expected to release 4 versions and models. According to previous reports, the iPhone 14 series does not have a mini version, but instead is the iPhone 14 Max with a larger battery capacity and screen size. Therefore, the iPhone 14 series is expected to include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In terms of configuration, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will follow the notch design of the iPhone 13 and be equipped with the A15 processor. The screen refresh rate is 60Hz, the rear dual camera still uses a 12MP lens, and the memory is upgraded from 4GB to 6GB.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a new “exclamation mark screen” design and an A16 processor. The screen uses Samsung M12 material OLED panel, supports 120Hz ProMotion and breath-holding function, the rear main camera will be upgraded from 12MP to 48MP, and supports 8K video recording, and the memory is also upgraded to a larger 8GB.

Apple Watch 8s

According to the convention that Apple’s autumn conference will bring a new Apple Watch in previous years, this year’s autumn conference, we predict that Apple Watch Series 8 will not be absent.

Combined with the relevant information previously revealed, Apple Watch may launch three models, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2 and the new Apple Watch Rugged.

In terms of configuration, Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to have a larger display area, equipped with a new S8 chip, and the accuracy of health monitoring functions such as activity tracking and ECG will be further improved, and a temperature measurement sensor will be added to support body temperature detection.

The Apple Watch Rugged is expected to have a more durable titanium case with a shatter-resistant display and a larger battery. Apple Watch SE2 has little change in configuration. In appearance, it maintains the same screen size as the previous generation, and does not support the all-weather display function, but will use the new S8 chip and support blood oxygen monitoring.

AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Headphones

Since the release of AirPods Pro in October 2019, Apple has not updated and iterated the product for nearly three years. According to foreign media reports, the new AirPods Pro 2 is expected to be released this fall. But it’s unclear if the AirPods Pro 2 will appear with the new iPhones and Apple Watch, perhaps Apple will release it later this year.

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro 2 is roughly the same as the current AirPods Pro generation. It is worth mentioning that the charging case is also designed with a speaker hole, which can play sound when it is lost.

Please pay attention to the detailed introduction of @sina digital and @applehui at that time.