As predicted before, Apple does not have to wait for the press conference, and will directly launch a new iPad tablet tonight. Among them, the iPad Pro 2022 has upgraded the M2 processor. The price is not what ordinary people can buy, but the entry-level tenth generation iPad has more Sincerity, the appearance has been greatly changed, and the lightning interface has also been replaced by USBC.

In terms of appearance, the iPad 10 has changed the mold design since 2017 to a right-angle frame, and the frame is narrower.The camera has also become a landscape design and supports side Touch ID, which is more in line with the current usage.

The screen of the iPad 10 has also been slightly increased from the current iPad 9’s 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, with a resolution of 2360 x 1640, 500 nits of brightness, and support for original color display.

In addition to the screen and appearance, another major change is the interface. The iPad 10 finally gave up the lightning interface and turned to the USBC interface, which is unified with the high-end iPad and supports 20W fast charging.

In terms of hardware,The processor of iPad 10 has also been upgraded from the previous A13 to A14,This is the chip used on the iPhone 12 series. It is based on a 5nm process and uses a 6-core CPU, a 4-core GPU, and a 16-core AI engine. In other respects, the iPad 10 also adds support for 5G cellular mobile networks, still supports the first-generation stylus of Apple Pencil, and supports the Magic Keyboard double-sided clip. In terms of price,The Wi-Fi version of the iPad 10 starts at 3,599 yuan, the 256GB version starts at 4,799 yuan, the Wi-Fi + cellular version starts at 4,799 yuan, and the 256GB version starts at 5,999 yuan.

