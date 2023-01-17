On January 17th, according to the whistleblower Jon Prosser,Apple will release new products through a press release on January 17, US time, which is between this evening and tomorrow morning Beijing time.

According to Mark Gurman,The new products brought this time include MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

Apple’s upcoming new generation of MacBook Pro includes two versions of 16-inch and 14-inch, which are equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips respectively.

in,The new chip may be built using TSMC’s most advanced 3nm process technologythere will be a huge upgrade in performance and power consumption.

In addition, the new MacBook Pro still uses Liu Haiping, and there is a high probability that it is only plugged with a front camera, without integrated Face ID 3D face recognition.

As for the new Mac mini will be equipped with the M2 chip, the appearance will still use the previous design, and there will be no major changes in the short term.

The new Mac mini is the cheapest device among Apple computers. It allows users who have never used an Apple computer to experience the system, chips, and functions of an Apple computer at a lower cost.