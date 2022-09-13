Home Business Apple’s official website explodes: All iPhones $777,777/month – Apple iPhone
Apple's official website explodes: All iPhones $777,777/month – Apple iPhone

Apple’s official website explodes: All iPhones $777,777/month – Apple iPhone

Apple’s official website made an embarrassing oolong incident today, and a large number of products, including all iPhones, were incorrectly priced at $77,777/month.The affected products include all iPhones on sale, as well as the newly released Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. The product introduction pages all show $77,777/month, or about RMB 539,000.

The affected areas are mainly the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, etc., and the pages in China are normal.

However, the error appears in the product introduction section, and the purchase page is still the normal price.

At present, Apple has fixed the above error, but did not explain the specific reason, it may be that the price of a subscription service has “crossed”.

