Appointments, agreement made on public subsidiaries

Appointments, agreement made on public subsidiaries

There is an agreement on public appointments

On the nominations of state-owned companies, the package should be closed. Government sources report it. Government guidelines for i top leaders should arrive in the late afternoon, with the markets closedand without major surprises compared to the names circulated in recent days.

In the morning there were rumors of a new meeting at Palazzo Chigi in the afternoon, but there would have been an acceleration in the last few hours, so the list would be ready to be announced in the next few hours

No partition

“The appointments will come, everything will be done on time. We will do well, the important thing is to focus on quality” said Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, leaving the ceremony for the 171th anniversary of the founding of the State Police.

“On the grievances of the League, as far as we are concerned, it is not a matter of party, nor of who is friends with whom. It is a question of having high-level CEOs and presidents in the most important listed companies in the country. What matters is competence, it is not the subdivision that leads nowhere. Everyone makes their own proposals which are then evaluated on the basis of quality” he concluded.

