The people of Aleksandrov reached their third victory in the Youth FIBA ​​Champions League.

Source: FIBA

Juniors of Igokea m:tel won the semi-final of the Youth FIBA ​​Champions League!

In the match of the third round of the group stage, Slobodan Kecman’s team routinely reached its third victory, outclassing Czech Nimburk by a difference of as many as 52 points:

IGOKEA M:TEL – NIMBURK 112:60

(28:24, 33:13, 21:13, 30:10)

In the first half, the “Igos” scored 61 points, for plus 24 after two quarters (61:37), hinting even then what the Czechs could expect by the end of the match.

The remaining 20 minutes represented the routine work and attacking “rhapsody” of Aleksandrov, who showed that they rightly have high ambitions in this European competition.

Unlike the first two duels (against Ostend and Murcia), in this duel Slobodan Kecman could count on Ognjen Radošić and Ognjen Stanković, who were with the first team of Igokea m:tel in Belgrade on Sunday, in the match against Partizan.

It was Radošić who registered the highest number of points today (22), while the team’s second scorer was Dušan Makitan with 20. “Double digits” were also the already mentioned Stanković (18), Andrej Aćimović (16) and Luka Jovičić (14).

In the Nimburka camp, Jan Jakubal led the way with 11 points and Peter Kovačik with ten points.

Igokea m:tel will play the last match of the group stage on Thursday at 11:15 a.m., against Hapoel from Jerusalem.

