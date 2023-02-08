Appointments, who stays and who leaves: the last bag

Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa wrote in his “The Leopard” that everything changes so that nothing changes. And a similar argument can also be made with regard to the names of companies owned by the State. On March 26, the lists for the renewal of the cda. At the moment the attention of Giorgia Meloni and her “magic circle” is entirely concentrated on the regional elections, to understand what the balance of power will be that will emerge from the polls. But if the trend were to be confirmed, with further growth of Fratelli d’Italiaat which point the prime minister would give the cards, pace of Matteo Salvini and Silvo Berlusconi who also asked to have a say in the matter.

The problem though you are about to pose very cogently. Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it to find out which managers were most likely to be replaced, ua very high-level source limited himself to answering “few”effectively giving rise to those who are convinced that in the end there will be no tsunami expected. In fact, if a few months ago there was a rumor that the government was going to make a clean sweep of everyone, the management of the Rivera affair to the general management of the Mef (replaced with a not particularly prominent executive) and, even more, that of the tax agencies (where he jumped alone the current environment councilor in Calabria Marcello Minenna) showed a sort of reverse.

Why? Because as Flavia Perina admirably explainedone of the few right-wing intellectuals who knows well the environment from which the rise of Giorgia Meloni, Fratelli d’Italia is still the daughter of that conviction of encirclement which however should no longer compete. Because after the turning point in Fiuggi with the birth of the National Alliance (when the premier was a teenager), the post-missina right was cleared through customs and no longer invited to wallow in the sewers as it was during the 1970s. The syndrome of encirclement therefore requires you to surround yourself with loyalists.

