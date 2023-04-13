Nominations, who wins (and who loses) the longest battle

“They didn’t hear them coming.” So last night a government source at very high levels joked and commented the just ended game of nominations. Indeed, no one expected such a strong jolt. In the morning it seemed made for Stefano Donnarumma at the helm of Enel, with a president “lightyet to be identified. In the evening we met with Flavio Cattaneo at the helm and Paolo Scaroni as president. A strong, decision-making, combative duo. From this very long dispute, which began at the end of the summer – that is, when it was clear that the center-right coalition would win – and ended at the photo finish last night, there are winners and losers. That’s who I am.

The winners

Matteo Salvini gets the most out of this match. It has made the most of the renewed centrality of the Lega after the elections Friuli and thus he was able to bang his fists on the table and ask that it was not only Giorgia Meloni who dealt the cards. And in this way she takes the entire stake in Enel. In fact, it should not be forgotten that Flavio Cattaneo was the only guest manager at the surprise party for the 50th anniversary of the leader of the League.

Paolo Scaroni was treated for months like a… parcel post. So much so that yesterday it was even said that he would become president of the company led by Matthew Del Fante. But no. Despite – it is said – the veto of Claudio Descalzi, eventually the former CEO of Eni came to the presidency of Enel. And it’s safe to bet that his role won’t be mere representation, a bit like he’s doing with Milan where he’s the first to deal the cards.

