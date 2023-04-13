Home Business Appointments, who wins and who loses: Donnarumma the great loser, Salvini at the top
Business

Appointments, who wins and who loses: Donnarumma the great loser, Salvini at the top

by admin
Appointments, who wins and who loses: Donnarumma the great loser, Salvini at the top

Nominations, who wins (and who loses) the longest battle

“They didn’t hear them coming.” So last night a government source at very high levels joked and commented the just ended game of nominations. Indeed, no one expected such a strong jolt. In the morning it seemed made for Stefano Donnarumma at the helm of Enel, with a president “lightyet to be identified. In the evening we met with Flavio Cattaneo at the helm and Paolo Scaroni as president. A strong, decision-making, combative duo. From this very long dispute, which began at the end of the summer – that is, when it was clear that the center-right coalition would win – and ended at the photo finish last night, there are winners and losers. That’s who I am.

The winners

Matteo Salvini gets the most out of this match. It has made the most of the renewed centrality of the Lega after the elections Friuli and thus he was able to bang his fists on the table and ask that it was not only Giorgia Meloni who dealt the cards. And in this way she takes the entire stake in Enel. In fact, it should not be forgotten that Flavio Cattaneo was the only guest manager at the surprise party for the 50th anniversary of the leader of the League.

Paolo Scaroni was treated for months like a… parcel post. So much so that yesterday it was even said that he would become president of the company led by Matthew Del Fante. But no. Despite – it is said – the veto of Claudio Descalzi, eventually the former CEO of Eni came to the presidency of Enel. And it’s safe to bet that his role won’t be mere representation, a bit like he’s doing with Milan where he’s the first to deal the cards.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Energy – Municipal companies warn that the traffic...

Pill (BoE): Possible increase in consumption with low...

Fiber optic internet everywhere? Only if the federal...

Short-term rentals, government towards the squeeze: mayors in...

Fasten the “seat belt”, and generative artificial intelligence...

Labor market – More people are postponing their...

Resolution 1 of 04/11/2023 – Proposal for the...

Minimum wage: The anger of entrepreneurs at Minister...

Ultra-broadband, Butti: “We have to hurry”

Canada – Cline Dion releases new album for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy