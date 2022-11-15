Home Business Appreciation (08096) Announces Interim Results, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$5,269,000 Increases by 85.92% YoY | Earnings_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Appreciation (08096) Announces Interim Results, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$5,269,000 Increases by 85.92% YoY | Earnings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Appreciation (08096) Announces Interim Results, Shareholders’ Attributable Loss of HK$5,269,000 Increases by 85.92% YoY | Earnings_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

taste(08096) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved a profit of HK$20.893 million during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 15.36%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$5.269 million, an increase of 85.92% year-on-year; Loss of 10.14 HK cents.

The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the closure of a restaurant due to the expiry of the lease agreement, the announcement said. In addition, the decrease in revenue from a franchisee in Macau, China was due to the implementation of various strict COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures by the Macau government in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in the suspension of certain franchised restaurants. Furthermore, the fifth wave of local COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China has also led to a significant drop in the number of customers, as the restricted operating hours imposed by the Hong Kong, China government on restaurants will cover almost the entire month of April 2022, posing severe challenges to the catering industry.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Leonardo, from Glass Lewis yes to the liability action against Profumo

You may also like

The first anniversary of the opening of the...

U.S. stocks close: Investors weigh Fed policy toward...

Blackrock postpones launch of Chinese bond ETF

Lun nickel staged a roller coaster market just...

ECB, Panetta: ‘raising rates against inflation, but exaggerating...

Elon Musk workaholic, works non-stop but with Twitter...

Tian Xuan of Tsinghua University, Beijing Stock Exchange...

Wall Street: US futures down, Nasdaq recovering from...

Fed’s No. 2 Brainard: Slower pace of rate...

Musk to investors: you have to keep cryptocurrencies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy