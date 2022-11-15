On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

taste(08096) released its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved a profit of HK$20.893 million during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 15.36%; a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$5.269 million, an increase of 85.92% year-on-year; Loss of 10.14 HK cents.

The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the closure of a restaurant due to the expiry of the lease agreement, the announcement said. In addition, the decrease in revenue from a franchisee in Macau, China was due to the implementation of various strict COVID-19 epidemic prevention measures by the Macau government in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in the suspension of certain franchised restaurants. Furthermore, the fifth wave of local COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China has also led to a significant drop in the number of customers, as the restricted operating hours imposed by the Hong Kong, China government on restaurants will cover almost the entire month of April 2022, posing severe challenges to the catering industry.

