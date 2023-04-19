Apprentices in skilled trades earn below average | free press

Many industries are looking for young professionals. Earning potential should also play a role in the decision for an apprenticeship.

Trainees in health and care professions earned an above-average amount in the past year. They came to an average of 1139 euros gross per month, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Wednesday.

In aviation and shipping professions, such as air traffic controllers or shipbuilders, it was 1054 and 1051 euros respectively. In the trades, earnings were significantly lower at 901 euros and below the overall average. Trainees in artistic professions such as music, photography or graphic design received the least at 783 euros.

Many industries are looking for young people

In total, in the month of April 2022, trainees earned an average of 1057 euros gross per month over all years of training – without special payments such as holiday or Christmas bonuses. At 1101 euros, women came to slightly more than men at 1022 euros. In general, earnings increase with the size of the company. Companies with fewer than ten employees paid their trainees an average of 828 euros. In large companies with 1000 or more employees, it was 1253 euros gross per month.

Many industries are desperately looking for new recruits. Although more young people started training last year than in 2021, the long-term negative trend continued. According to preliminary data recently published by the Federal Statistical Office, the number of new training contracts in 2022 rose slightly by 2,700 to 468,900. However, this still did not make up for the sharp slump from the time of the Corona crisis. In the pre-crisis year of 2019, 510,900 young people had started an apprenticeship.

There were significant declines in the craft trades with a minus of 2.3 percent. In the industry and trade sector, on the other hand, the number of new contracts rose by 2.9 percent over the year. At the end of 2022, 1.22 million people were in multi-year vocational training. That was another 3 percent less than in 2021.

Many trainees still live with their parents. According to the first results of the 2022 microcensus, a good two-thirds (67 percent) of the approximately 1.5 million trainees who received remuneration lived with their parents. This applies to almost three quarters (73 percent) of male and 59 percent of female apprentices. (dpa)